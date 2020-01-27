Google Developer Expert & Tech Enthusiast Femi Taiwo of INITS Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Connect with us

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature today, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Femi Taiwo, a software developer extraordinaire and co-founder/CTO at INITS Limited, a technology consulting and solutions company based in Lagos focused on creating innovative and useful solutions in the unique environment of Nigeria.

Femi is also a Google Developer Expert (GDE) for Cloud, one of the earliest Nigerians to receive this recognition by tech giant, Google.

According to Google, the GDE program is a global program which recognises individuals who are experts and thought leaders in one or more Google technologies – Cloub, Web, UX, Android, e.t.c. These professionals actively contribute and support the developer and startup ecosystems around the world, helping them build and launch highly innovative apps.

Femi started his tech career in 2005 as a web developer and in 2008, co-founded INITS, which offers web-based software development, mobile apps development, identity management & verification, data acquisition, and desktop & embedded devices services.

In 2015, Femi and his team at INITS built, within 3 weeks, a system which handled over 32 million transactions in about 26 hours for the general elections in Nigeria.

INITS’ clientele includes the Lagos State Government, Google, 9-Mobile, Co-Creation Hub, Dangote Foundation, Ikoyi Club 1938, among others.

Femi is also a co-organiser for the Google Developer Group (GDG) chapter in Lagos. He work in this capacity includes organising meet-ups and workshops and engaging several hundreds of developers, graphic designers and technology enthusiasts, across the state and beyond.

Femi is also manages tech for TEDx Lagos, an annual TEDx conference that aspires to bring together Nigeria’s best scientists, entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and reformers to share ideas that would spark deep discussions and birth new ideas that will change our society.

Apart from being a Google Developer Expert, Femi is also a Google Certified Professional Cloud Architect, a Global Developer Launchpad Mentor (San Francisco) and Startup Launchpad Mentor (Sub-Saharan Africa).

He holds a B.Sc in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos. We celebrate Femi for blazing the trail in his field and being an inspiration and mentor to many.

