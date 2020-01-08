For the Ladies who Love Grand Entries – Trish O Couture presents its 2020 Collection

Fashion brand, Trish O Couture, opens 2020 with its new collection tagged Grande Entries.

According to the brand, each piece in the collection was made for grand entries – from the choice of fabrics; brocade, damask, and silk, to exquisite cuts and detailing.

The collection features gorgeous floor-length dresses as well as shorter options perfect for high-octane events.

See the full collection below

Credits

Brand: @trishocouture

Photography: @mlogimagery

Models: @destinyamaka @toraolaiya