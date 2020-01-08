Connect with us

For the Ladies who Love Grand Entries - Trish O Couture presents its 2020 Collection

Orange Culture celebrates Self Love with its Spring/Summer 2020 Campaign "Speak Up'

BN Collection To Closet: Ini Edo in Mmkamba

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Folake Olowofoyeku, Tiwa Savage, Shalom Blac And More

Best Dressed List: These were the Most Standout Looks From the 77th Golden Globe Awards

BN Style: An Editor-Approved Way to Wear Denim in Winter

BN Red Carpet Fab: 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

BellaNaija Style: The Definitive Best Dressed List of 2019

BN Collection to Closet: Flavour in David Tlale

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, 9ice, Ini Dima-Okojie And More

BellaNaija Style

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

 on

Fashion brand, Trish O Couture, opens 2020 with its new collection tagged Grande Entries.

According to the brand, each piece in the collection was made for grand entries – from the choice of fabrics; brocade, damask, and silk, to exquisite cuts and detailing.

The collection features gorgeous floor-length dresses as well as shorter options perfect for high-octane events.

See the full collection below

Credits
Brand: @trishocouture
Photography: @mlogimagery
Models: @destinyamaka @toraolaiya

