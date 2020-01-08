Style
For the Ladies who Love Grand Entries – Trish O Couture presents its 2020 Collection
Fashion brand, Trish O Couture, opens 2020 with its new collection tagged Grande Entries.
According to the brand, each piece in the collection was made for grand entries – from the choice of fabrics; brocade, damask, and silk, to exquisite cuts and detailing.
The collection features gorgeous floor-length dresses as well as shorter options perfect for high-octane events.
See the full collection below
Credits
Brand: @trishocouture
Photography: @mlogimagery
Models: @destinyamaka @toraolaiya