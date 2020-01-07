Orange Culture celebrates Self Love with its Spring/Summer 2020 Campaign “Speak Up’

Orange Culture has released the campaign photos for its Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Lensed by Michael Oshai, the campaign tagged “Speak Up” celebrates eight creators; Stephen Tayo, Yagazie Emezi, Vincent Desmond, Falana, Daniel Obasi, Uche Ubah, Gideon Mustapha, and Dénola Grey, who use their platforms to encourage conversations on acceptance, gender, self-love and so much more.

According to the brand:

[We are] So honored to create in a time such as this! A generation of creators who are combatting stereotypes, opposing policies and fighting for the oppressed through their platforms. These creatives are using their art to push for a new and highly liberated Nigeria! Our SS20 Campaign is encouraging a generation of brave creatives to not be put down, but to SPEAK UP always, for what you believe in. The collection is available to order now and will be in stores from end of January.

See photos from the new collection below

