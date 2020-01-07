Connect with us

Style

Orange Culture celebrates Self Love with its Spring/Summer 2020 Campaign "Speak Up'

Style

BN Collection To Closet: Ini Edo in Mmkamba

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Folake Olowofoyeku, Tiwa Savage, Shalom Blac And More

Style

Best Dressed List: These were the Most Standout Looks From the 77th Golden Globe Awards

Style

BN Style: An Editor-Approved Way to Wear Denim in Winter

Events Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Style

BellaNaija Style: The Definitive Best Dressed List of 2019

Style

BN Collection to Closet: Flavour in David Tlale

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, 9ice, Ini Dima-Okojie And More

Style

30 Impeccable Style Moments in 2019 , Courtesy of Kefilwe Mabote

Style

Orange Culture celebrates Self Love with its Spring/Summer 2020 Campaign “Speak Up’

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Orange Culture has released the campaign photos for its Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Lensed by Michael Oshai, the campaign tagged “Speak Up” celebrates eight creators; Stephen Tayo, Yagazie Emezi, Vincent Desmond, Falana, Daniel Obasi, Uche Ubah, Gideon Mustapha, and Dénola Grey, who use their platforms to encourage conversations on acceptance, gender, self-love and so much more.

According to the brand:

[We are] So honored to create in a time such as this! A generation of creators who are combatting stereotypes, opposing policies and fighting for the oppressed through their platforms. These creatives are using their art to push for a new and highly liberated Nigeria!

Our SS20 Campaign is encouraging a generation of brave creatives to not be put down, but to SPEAK UP always, for what you believe in.

The collection is available to order now and will be in stores from end of January.

See photos from the new collection below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Photography: @acupofmikey for @orangecultureng

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Your Better Self with Akanna: Easier Said Than Done

Tale Alimi: Negotiate Life On Your Own Terms in 2020

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Hiring New Domestic Staff Doesn’t Have to Give You a Headache… Here’s Why

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Dos & Don’ts For the New Year

Advertisement
css.php