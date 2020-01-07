BN Collection To Closet: Ini Edo in Mmkamba

Actress Ini Edo is the muse for a new Fashion Bomb Daily feature tagged Made in Africa and she looked especially sultry in a full black ensemble styled by Stefan of FashionWidower.

She wore a floor-length kimono designed by Mmkamba which had fringe details paired with a mini black dress underneath, black sandals and a flat black fascinator.

She completed her look with dramatic lashes and red lips done by Zaron cosmetics.

Credits

Fashion Stylist & Creative Director @fashionwidower

Designer @mmakamba_official

Hair Stylist @ceezysstyling

Cinematographer @walinteenpro

Photographer @oluwatobbie

MUA @Zaroncosmetics

Jewerly @gbengaartsmith

Nail Tech @nailsbyfavour

