BN Collection To Closet: Ini Edo in Mmkamba

BellaNaija Style

Published

11 mins ago

 on

Actress Ini Edo is the muse for a new Fashion Bomb Daily feature tagged Made in Africa and she looked especially sultry in a full black ensemble styled by Stefan of FashionWidower.

She wore a floor-length kimono designed by Mmkamba which had fringe details paired with a mini black dress underneath, black sandals and a flat black fascinator.

She completed her look with dramatic lashes and red lips done by Zaron cosmetics.

Credits
Fashion Stylist & Creative Director @fashionwidower
Designer @mmakamba_official
Hair Stylist @ceezysstyling
Cinematographer @walinteenpro
Photographer @oluwatobbie
MUA @Zaroncosmetics
Jewerly @gbengaartsmith
Nail Tech @nailsbyfavour

