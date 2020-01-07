Style
BN Collection To Closet: Ini Edo in Mmkamba
Actress Ini Edo is the muse for a new Fashion Bomb Daily feature tagged Made in Africa and she looked especially sultry in a full black ensemble styled by Stefan of FashionWidower.
She wore a floor-length kimono designed by Mmkamba which had fringe details paired with a mini black dress underneath, black sandals and a flat black fascinator.
She completed her look with dramatic lashes and red lips done by Zaron cosmetics.
Credits
Fashion Stylist & Creative Director @fashionwidower
Designer @mmakamba_official
Hair Stylist @ceezysstyling
Cinematographer @walinteenpro
Photographer @oluwatobbie
MUA @Zaroncosmetics
Jewerly @gbengaartsmith
Nail Tech @nailsbyfavour