Korra Obidi kicks off 2020 with a sugary track titled “50/50“, produced by Kayo Musiq and co-written by Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love” writer, Brian Soko.

“50/50” is housed on Korra’s forthcoming EP titled “Sounds from the Throne Room“, which is slated for an early 2020 release.

“Sounds from the Throne Room” will be Korra’s second EP, following the success of her debut “Woman Power Series.”

Listen to the track below.