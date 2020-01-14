We Can’t Get Over Lupita’s “Afro Clouds” Hairstyle From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Lupita Nyong’o is always a delight to see on the red carpet. Whether she is stealing the spotlight in head-turning outfits, or serving major beauty inspiration – this Kenyan actress is definitely one star we look out for at every event.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Lupita managed to do both – win red carpet and give us natural hair goals at once. With the help of her trusted hairstylist Vernon François, the Us star waltzed down the red carpet with a gorgeous up-do which made her look very royal.

Her textured hair was pulled up into an exaggerated tousled bun and then accessorized with a gold hair wire – François called the style #AfroClouds. She definitely stood out all night adding red lipstick and splashes of bright gold eye shadow just under her eyebrows.

The renowned stylist revealed the secret behind the hairstyle and the products he used to achieve it in an Instagram post.

