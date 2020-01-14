Beauty
We Can’t Get Over Lupita’s “Afro Clouds” Hairstyle From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards
Lupita Nyong’o is always a delight to see on the red carpet. Whether she is stealing the spotlight in head-turning outfits, or serving major beauty inspiration – this Kenyan actress is definitely one star we look out for at every event.
At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Lupita managed to do both – win red carpet and give us natural hair goals at once. With the help of her trusted hairstylist Vernon François, the Us star waltzed down the red carpet with a gorgeous up-do which made her look very royal.
Her textured hair was pulled up into an exaggerated tousled bun and then accessorized with a gold hair wire – François called the style #AfroClouds. She definitely stood out all night adding red lipstick and splashes of bright gold eye shadow just under her eyebrows.
The renowned stylist revealed the secret behind the hairstyle and the products he used to achieve it in an Instagram post.
Collaboration with @Matrix today for #CriticsChoiceAwards preparing Lupita’s natural hair. So many of you DM to ask what other products I have in my kit that are essential for red carpet events. Here are some of the products I use from the TotalResults collection via #MatrixPartner and why: 1, MIRACLE CREATOR MULTI-TASKING HAIR TREATMENT a product that locks in moisture. 2, Having a flexible hairspray is imperative for when styling for the red carpet this Total Results High Amplify Hairspray is a flexible with a strong-hold, It’s all day humidity resistant and provides great root lift – a must-have for maintaining hair’s body through the day and night. Easily shampoos out, leaving no build up with is important for kinky hair types. 3, LENGTH GOALS EXTENSIONS PERFECTOR MULTI-BENEFIT STYLING SPRAY helps to elongate while reducing detangling and styling time amazing for kinky, coily, curly Hair extensions and wigs. 4. Total Results High Amplify Proforma Hairspray for a firm hold, texturizing finish with a little extra root hold. Salon professional products are necessary when you have a red carpet . Total Results High Amplify Proforma Hairspray is also fast-drying that locks in styles and adds intense hair shine Up to 24-hour anti-humidity. #ad #TotalResults . . #vernonfrancois #naturalhair #natural #ponypuff #kinkyhair #lupitanyongo