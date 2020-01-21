MamadorBreakfastSeries: Start Your Day Right with These Delicious Recipes from AskDamz & NELLIES

Connect with us

Living

Expert Nutritionist, AskDamz and Healthy Food entrepreneur, Nelly Agbogu have put together a healthy breakfast calendar of some amazing recipes you can make, using the Mamador Light Fat Spread, with step by step instructions on how each recipe is prepared.

For the past few weeks, Nelly Agbogu of NELLIES and Adedamola Ladejobi (AskDamz) have been telling us about the importance of eating a healthy breakfast and why the Mamador Light Fat Spread with its creamy texture and nutritional values should be the number one breakfast option for children and adults.

Not stopping at just teaching about the health benefits of eating breakfast, both nutritionists have gone a step further, to put together a breakfast calendar of some healthy and tasty recipes that make use of the Mamador Light Fat Spread.

According to NELLIES, these recipes are easy to prepare, and not time-consuming, especially since your wards and children have to get to school on time and parents also cannot afford to get to work late. They also say that there are no hard and fast rules on how these meals can be prepared.

So, let’s dive in…

And there you have it, pretty easy, right? These are just some of the healthy and quick breakfast recipes made using the Mamador Light Fat Spread, there are still a whole lot more and you can come up with yours as well!

You can log on to www.mamador.com.ng and follow @mamadorng for more breakfast recipes and healthy lifestyle tips also check out the hashtag #MamadorBreakfastSeries for more!
