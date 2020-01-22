Connect with us

Career Promotions

Jennifer Obayuwana shares How the Polo Group has Succeeded in the Luxury Space through Innovation & Resilience

Career Features

Emma Uchendu: Hey Small Business Owner, Here Are Four Mistakes You Should Avoid

Career Events

Discover Major Business Growth Hacks at Zenith Bank's SME Digital Workshop | January 29th & 30th

Career Features Inspired

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Tunji Andrews: Dear Entrepreneur, Relax...Everybody is Faking It

Career Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 Things to Consider When Looking For a New Job

Career Features

Mike Hunder: 6 Things to Help You Make Things Happen this Year

Career Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Passive Income & Financial Independence

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Yanmo Omorogbe of Bamboo is Helping Nigerians Invest in Foreign Stocks with Ease

Career

Are You a Young, Creative Architect with Interior Design Skills? Here's an Opportunity to work in a Luxury Real Estate Firm

Career

Jennifer Obayuwana shares How the Polo Group has Succeeded in the Luxury Space through Innovation & Resilience

BellaNaija.com

Published

20 mins ago

 on

The Nigerian Luxury Market is one that is unique due to the ever-changing consumption behavior of Nigerians who are fashion enthusiasts and defined by the latest trends. However, the onus falls on Luxury brands to understand consumers and remain at the top of their game in ensuring that they satisfy the fashion needs of the market who are keen on keeping up with the latest trends and patronizing premium brands that speak to them.

Speaking at the Financial Times Luxury Conference in London, Executive Director, Polo Limited, Jennifer Obayuwana, expressed gratitude to the organizers of the conference, for providing a platform for luxury custodians to share insights and give a balanced perspective of their unique markets especially those within the African luxury market space. 

According to Jennifer, the success story of Polo Group, Nigeria’s foremost luxury company, which began the journey 3 decades ago into the luxury space is one that has experienced its fair share of hiccups since inception. However, despite the organizational and external challenges which had threatened to disrupt the business growth of the Polo brand within the growing Nigerian luxury market, the innate resilience, and commitment by the business drivers in fulfilling the vision of enriching lives and adding beauty to the way of life of Nigerians through premium pieces that defines their persona changed the game within the Nigerian Luxury Market. 

She added: “What has given Polo an edge within the Nigerian Luxury space since the 1980s, lies in the confidence and trust by high-end Swiss watchmaking brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard, and Omega who understood the fragmented competitive environment of traders and brokers in the Luxury space. They identified with the common goal and interest shared with the Polo Brand in forging strategic partnerships and focused at making Luxury a way of life for Nigerians.”

She further stated: “In over 34 years of operation, Innovation has led the foray of the business’s strategic direction which has been aimed at adapting to the ever-changing economic landscape, increasing the market penetration drive and diversifying the unique offerings of the group in servicing the growing fashion market with the subsidiary called Polo Avenue, which attracted the partnership with international brands such as Gucci, Bottega Venetta, Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Alexander McQueen, Billionaire among others. 

Another historic move by Polo Group in 2019, was to satisfy the growing demand for affordable jewelry in Nigeria by partnering with the global brand Swarovski. This led to introducing the first Swarovski Jewelry store in Nigeria, located at the Ikeja City Mall.

Finally, she closed by stating that “We discovered that global brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Omega, Bovet, and Montblanc amongst other renowned watch brands partnered with the Polo Luxury Group as their official agent in Nigeria, not just because of our heritage, history, and insight of the luxury market space, but because we share the same core values, philosophies, and passion to bringing happiness to the world and the pursuit of excellence in achieving consumers delight.”
—————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Iniobong Umoh: Crazy is the New Cool

BN Prose – Book Excerpt: The Stuff of Love Songs by Feyisayo Anjorin

Emma Uchendu: Hey Small Business Owner, Here Are Four Mistakes You Should Avoid

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Advertisement
css.php