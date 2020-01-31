MoetFilmGala: Here’s Part 3 of Moët & Chandon’s Interview with Nollywood Stars Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello & Timini Egbuson

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

21 hours ago

 on

On the 2nd of February,2020, Moët Film Gala will host stars to a night of art, glamour and exquisite dining. With over 2000 glasses of Moët & Chandon to be paired with a six-course dinner, there will be countless Moët Moments to adorn the occasion.

In anticipation of the second edition, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Mawuli Gavor, Nancy Isime, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson, Toni Tones, and Shaffy Bello discuss the past, the present and the future of the Nigerian Film Industry.

Dakore Egbuson – Akande

Actor, Singer & Humanitarian

Question: Nollywood has experienced a type of resurgence and you are at the forefront of that, how does it feel?

Answer: It feels amazing to be at the forefront of the industry’s resurgence which I like to call a renaissance period as well in the sense that about 25 years ago our own art wasn’t consumed by us. We were very westernized and looking to the west for inspiration, for what was hot, what was new. To see a transformation of that where we are consuming our own content, driving our content and leading the continent is very validating and humbling.

Nancy Isime

Actor, TV Host

Question: The Nigerian Film Industry has been growing in leaps and bounds, where do you see the industry heading?

Answer: 2019 made various stakeholders realize there is a lot coming from Nollywood. We have seen such high box office numbers from our movies and this has been consistent over the last 2 – 3 years because people are going to the cinemas to watch Nollywood films. I believe Nollywood has finally come to that place where people are more accepting of the industry. It’s not only about the global blockbusters anymore, like Spiderman, for example, but people are also demanding to see our movies as well. 

Shaffy Bello

Actor

Question: Can you make a prediction of something that will happen in Nollywood this year?

Answer: I think one thing that will happen in Nollywood this year is that we are going to get a nomination in the next Oscars. I think we are definitely there. The ideas are here, the talent is here, the creativity is here and we are about to birth something so great that will lead to, not just Oscar buzz,  but a proper nomination. 

Timini Egbuson

Actor, Voiceover Artist & Businessman. 

Question: What direction do you see the film industry going?

Answer: It is going in a positive direction and very quickly. A lot of people have seen that it is viable financially which has led to more investment and with more money comes better production quality. We have always had great stories to tell, and now we can create films that can compete internationally on any level. 

BellaNaija is a media partner for Moët Film Gala  

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

