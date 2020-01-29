In Anticipation of the 2020 Moët Film Gala, Let’s Throw It Back to All the Exciting Moments from the First Edition

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Did you miss the first edition of the Moët Film Gala last year? Luckily for you, the second edition is just a few days away.

On the 2nd of February, 2020, The Moët Film Gala will host A-listers, icons and key stakeholders in the Nigerian Film Industry to a night of arts, glamour and exquisite dining. Here is a recap of all that happened last year and this year promises to be even more spectacular

From the purple carpet…

…to the Hosts…

…and the Moët Moments

BellaNaija is a media partner for Moët Film Gala

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

