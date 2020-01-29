‘Joseph’ A Transatlantic Story of Self-discovery and Homecoming premieres in Lagos

Recently, a critically-acclaimed movie, Joseph, premiered in Lagos to rave reviews by cine-media and cinema lovers. A transatlantic story of self-discovery and homecoming, Joseph premiered at Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark village, Lagos to an audience of Journalists, movie critics, culture enthusiasts, and cinema lovers.

A tale to bridge the narrative between Western and African audiences, Joseph, chronicles the transformative journey, embarked on by a young doctor, to discover his ancestry. The central character, Joseph, left a successful career in medicine to reconnect with his roots and ultimately his purpose. Shot in Jamaica, and across West Africa, Joseph touches a gamut of relatable subject areas, from parental pressure and societal expectations to sibling rivalry, love, and deception.

With successful cinema openings in the Caribbean and Ghana, and an exemplary pool of Nollywood and Caribbean talent, including Mawuli Gavor, Kevoy Burton and international singer/songwriter Shontelle, Joseph is set to wow audiences across Nigeria.

Joseph is NOW in cinemas nationwide.

