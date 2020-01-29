Connect with us

Join Nosa, Mairo Ese, Dare Justified at 'Shekere', an Amazing Night of Indigenous Worship | January 31st

Get on to a Fearless start as you attend the First Shekere worship for the year 2020.

This is a special evening of indigenous worship led by Pastor Tony Rapu alongside Nosa, Mairo Ese, Dare Justified, Lanre Awosika, Philadelphia Kesiena, Paul Chisom and a host of others.

Date: Friday, January 31st, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: This Present House, The Dome, 1 Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1.

Come along with your Shekere and let’s revel this beautiful moment of worship together in God’s presence as we launch into February.

You definitely do not want to miss it.

Invite your friends and loved ones too.

