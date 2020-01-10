Nigeria Police Force will Investigate Officer Caught with POS Machine

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the viral video where a Policeman in uniform was seen with a POS machine, demanding ATM cards from members of the public.

On Thursday, a video went viral where officers were seen demanding ‘ransom’ to be paid with ATM Cards on POS machines.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, The Nigeria Police said an investigation has commenced and the culprits would be brought to book.

The statement added that the Inspector General of Police condemned all acts of corruption and committed to ensuring any officer found guilty face the wrath of the law. The statement read:

The Nigerian Police Force has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of persons captured in the viral video where some persons in Police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public. The IGP condemns all acts of corruption by Public Servants, particularly Police officers and is committed to bringing to book any officer found wanting in this regard.

The police however, urged members of the public to send relevant information that could assist Police investigators.