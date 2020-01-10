Connect with us

News

Nigeria Police Force will Investigate Officer Caught with POS Machine

News

#Tokyo2020: The International Olympics Committee has Banned Political Protests at the Games

News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wax Figures have been Removed from Madame Tussaud's Royal Family Display

News

The Suspected Killers of Moradeun have Been Arrested

News

Fresh Crisis Underway as South Africans Give African Nationals a 12-hour Eviction Notice 

News

FG has told NBC to Start Regulating Online Media

News

FRSC to Prosecute Sirens, Convoy Offenders & Gives Conditions for Google Map Usage While Driving

News

Senator Elisha Abbo Reportedly Absent at his Trial Due to "Health Challenges"

News

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are "Stepping Back" as Senior Members of the Royal Family

News

EFCC is Set to Re-open Peter Odili’s Money Laundering Case 13 Years After

News

Nigeria Police Force will Investigate Officer Caught with POS Machine

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 mins ago

 on

IGP, Mohammed Adamu

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the viral video where a Policeman in uniform was seen with a POS machine, demanding ATM cards from members of the public.

On Thursday, a video went viral where officers were seen demanding ‘ransom’ to be paid with ATM Cards on POS machines.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, The Nigeria Police said an investigation has commenced and the culprits would be brought to book.

The statement added that the Inspector General of Police condemned all acts of corruption and committed to ensuring any officer found guilty face the wrath of the law. The statement read:

The Nigerian Police Force has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of persons captured in the viral video where some persons in Police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public.

The IGP condemns all acts of corruption by Public Servants, particularly Police officers and is committed to bringing to book any officer found wanting in this regard.

The police however, urged members of the public to send relevant information that could assist Police investigators.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Advertisement
css.php