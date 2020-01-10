Tokyo2020: The International Olympics Committee has Banned Political Protests at the Games

The International Olympic Committee is cracking down on political protests at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so don’t expect to see any athletes taking a knee or any other gestures that signifies political protest.

The IOC published new guidelines on Thursday that prohibits athletes from showing up with political displays like armbands or signs, or gestures of a political nature, like kneeling during anthems.

Athletes must follow all protocol at Olympic ceremonies and while participating in the Games, or risk being reprimanded, CNN reports.

A message from the IOC commission says: