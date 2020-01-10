Connect with us

News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wax Figures have been Removed from Madame Tussaud's Royal Family Display

News

#Tokyo2020: The International Olympics Committee has Banned Political Protests at the Games

News

The Suspected Killers of Moradeun have Been Arrested

News

Fresh Crisis Underway as South Africans Give African Nationals a 12-hour Eviction Notice 

News

FG has told NBC to Start Regulating Online Media

News

FRSC to Prosecute Sirens, Convoy Offenders & Gives Conditions for Google Map Usage While Driving

News

Senator Elisha Abbo Reportedly Absent at his Trial Due to "Health Challenges"

News

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are "Stepping Back" as Senior Members of the Royal Family

News

EFCC is Set to Re-open Peter Odili’s Money Laundering Case 13 Years After

News

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spotted During Visit to Canada House

News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wax Figures have been Removed from Madame Tussaud’s Royal Family Display

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In a dramatic Twitter post, Madame Tussauds London has announced that Meghan’s and Harry’s wax figures will be removed from the museum’s royal family display.

The display includes Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, so now there’s just an empty space where Meghan and Harry used to be.

A day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s aired their decision to take a step back from senior royal duties, the famous waxwork museum removed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its royal family display.

The tweet read: “We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit”

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Advertisement
css.php