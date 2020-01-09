FG has told NBC to Start Regulating Online Media

Online media users are to expect some major changes in the Nigerian online media space, because the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to regulate online media.

Lai Mohammed made this known in a statement released by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi. The minister also directed the NBC to implement measures that will reposition the broadcast industry, create jobs and promote 70 percent local content.

According to Punch, the directive became necessary following the approval of recommendations of a committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the new regulations will also ensure that producers of content are paid promptly for adverts and sponsored content placed on all TV, radio and broadcast platforms. He said that for musical content, the new regulation will ensure that broadcasters earn the right royalty to their works. The statement released on the Ministry of Information and Culture Twitter page, read: