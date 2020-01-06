6 Must-See Moments From Serena Williams’ First Title Win in Three Years

Serena Williams kicked off 2020 with an amazing win. The 23-time Grand Slam winner defeated Jessica Pegula in the ASB Classic final which held at the ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020, in Auckland, New Zealand.

The win marks the first title win for Serena Williams in the past 3 years.

It was such a sweet moment for the Tennis star and we’ve got six photos that perfectly show how happy she was to get the win.

FYI: Serena also announced that she will be donating all of her prize money to the Australian bushfire relief fund, as well as auctioning off each dress she’s worn across her nine matches in Auckland.

***

YES!

Time to Just Relax

Family Moment

Mummy & Me

Support System

The Champ

Photo Credit: Getty Images