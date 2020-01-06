6 Must-See Moments From Serena Williams’ First Title Win in Three Years

Serena Williams kicked off 2020 with an amazing win. The 23-time Grand Slam winner defeated Jessica Pegula in the ASB Classic final which held at the ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020, in Auckland, New Zealand.
The win marks the first title win for Serena Williams in the past 3 years.
It was such a sweet moment for the Tennis star and we’ve got six photos that perfectly show how happy she was to get the win.
FYI: Serena also announced that she will be donating all of her prize money to the Australian bushfire relief fund, as well as auctioning off each dress she’s worn across her nine matches in Auckland.
YES!
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Time to Just Relax
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA looks on after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Family Moment
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 12: Alexis Olympia, daughter of Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian congratulate Serena Williams after she won her final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Mummy & Me
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Support System
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 12: Alexis Olympia, daughter of Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian look on during final match between Serena Williams of USA and Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
The Champ
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Photo Credit: Getty Images