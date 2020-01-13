Here’s All You Need to Know About Meghan Markle’s Deal with Disney

Connect with us

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 07: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As the whole world continues to recover from the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties, it looks like the the former Suits star is now going back to her entertainment roots.

According to multiple reports, Meghan has already secured a voiceover deal with Disney, but the deal comes in exchange for a contribution to a wildlife charity ‘Elephants Without Borders‘, a charitable organization that helps to track and protect animals from poaching.

Also more interstingly, it looks like Prince Harry was the one that got her the deal as heard in a resurfaced video of him from TMZ, chatting with Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger.

“You know she does voiceovers, she’s really interested,” Harry says in the clip. A delighted Iger looks surprised but intrigued

Last Wednesday, Meghan and Harry revealed in a statement that they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family, to become “financially independent”.

