Obi Emelonye has a New Movie “The Oratory” Coming Up & We Honestly Can’t Wait to Watch It

Renown filmaker, Obi Emelonye is starting the year on a big note and we are here for it.

The Nollywood director, in collaboration with Don Bosco Nigeria and Salesian Anglophone West Africa, is currently working on a movie titled “The Oratory“.

“The Oratory” is a movie about a Black-American Catholic priest who struggles to find his purpose. After he finds inspiration from the life of Don Bosco in Rome, he begins on his journey of a life dedicated to helping others (specifically the youth) in a place he’d never thought he’d go, Africa.

The movie features Enyinna Nwigwe, Rich Lowe Ikenna, Florence Okechukwu, Lawrence Nwali, Andrea Ferrara, David Davidson, Stephen Ogunnote and Temidayo Akinboro. “The Oratory” was filmed in Turin, Rome, and Lagos.

We can’t wait to get more details!