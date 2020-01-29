Date My Family, Peppermint and All the Right Reasons to get Showmax

Connect with us

Stream big series, the latest movies, and even shows from Africa Magic.

BellaNaija.com

Published

20 mins ago

 on

If you had to subscribe to all the streaming services out there, it would get expensive, fast! But in Naija, we have one of the best value-for-money options in the world, which includes hit international series and movies everyone’s tweeting about, the latest from Africa Magic, the best of Nollywood and Bollywood, and shows from HBO, CBS, Warner, Disney, Nickelodeon, BBC and more.  All of it is on Showmax.

Here are 8 great reasons to get Showmax:

  1. It’s packed with Hollywood movies 

Short films, doccie films, full-length feature films – Showmax has them all. Like Peppermint, Aquaman, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, A Star Is Born and Bumblebee.

  1. It’s the only place to stream HBO and exclusive international series

There’s a ton of content on Showmax that you won’t find on any other channel or streaming service in Nigeria, including HBO, shows like Succession, His Dark Materials, and Game of Thrones. Then there’s Power, Godfather of Harlem, Vikings, Siren, and more.

  1. Livestream sport with Showmax

Showmax has a dedicated Sports section packed with live events including selected weekly games from the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. There’s also boxing, basketball, athletics, and sports highlights.

  1. It has the lastest from Africa Magic and more Africa gems

Date My Family: Nigeria, Dr Laser, Confessions, and Unmarried … with new episodes weekly. Plus classics like My Flatmates and My Siblings & I, and brilliant African series like Crazy Lovely Cool, Truth, Unbroken, Brethren, and The River.

  1. It has apps for all devices

With Showmax, you can download the shows you want to watch and take them with you on smartphones and tablets. Showmax is also available on laptops, smart TVs, gaming consoles and more.

  1. It’s easy to subscribe and there’s a 14-day free trial

Worried that signing up is difficult and you’ll need to answer questions about your granny’s uncle’s cousin’s first car or what blood type you are? No worries – it takes less than five minutes to become a subscriber – go to showmax.com and follow the simple instructions.

  1. There are two plans to choose from, both at an affordable price

If you stream using your phone, choose the Mobile Only plan for N1450 p/m. If you like to switch between your phone, laptop, and other devices when you’re watching online, choose the Standard plan for N2900 p/m.

  1. There are no long-term contracts.

Cancel anytime you like!

Try Showmax free for 14 days at showmax.com.
