Is Graphic Designing Your Forte? Sujimoto has a Job for You
We are hunting for the BEST Graphic Designer to work with our growing team! Apply ONLY if you can: ⠀ ⠀
- Think Creatively to Produce INNOVATIVE Concepts⠀
- Contribute Great ideas and design artwork from briefs⠀
- Develop Awesome Interactive Designs ⠀
- Be Extraordinarily Creative ⠀
- Work proficiently with Ai, Photoshop, and InDesign⠀ ⠀
Agency experience would be an added advantage. Send Cover Letter, CV and Portfolio to [email protected], explaining why you are the best fit for the role.⠀ ⠀
#Sujimoto #GraphicDesigner #GraphicArtist #Motomatic #Luxury #Hiring #Vacancy #Vacancies #JobsinNigeria #Hire #Job #Lagos #Ikoyi #Nigeria
