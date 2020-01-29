Connect with us

Career Promotions

Is Graphic Designing Your Forte? Sujimoto has a Job for You

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Solape Agagu Hammond is Helping Startups Accelerate their Businesses with Impact Hub Lagos

Career Features Inspired

Google Developer Expert & Tech Enthusiast Femi Taiwo of INITS Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Career Promotions

"We are pleased to have already disbursed over N10 billion loans to schools in one year"- Chuma Ezirim on FirstEdu by First Bank

Career Features

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Career Promotions

Zenith Bank is Excited to Share its Z-Woman Business Package for Female Entrepreneurs

Career Features Inspired

Product Designer Extraordinaire Simisola Ogundowole is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features

Kelechi Udoagwu: You Can’t Be An Innovator & Seek Validation at the Same Time

Career Promotions

Jennifer Obayuwana shares How the Polo Group has Succeeded in the Luxury Space through Innovation & Resilience

Career

Is Graphic Designing Your Forte? Sujimoto has a Job for You

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We are hunting for the BEST Graphic Designer to work with our growing team! Apply ONLY if you can: ⠀ ⠀

  • Think Creatively to Produce INNOVATIVE Concepts⠀
  • Contribute Great ideas and design artwork from briefs⠀
  • Develop Awesome Interactive Designs ⠀
  • Be Extraordinarily Creative ⠀
  • Work proficiently with Ai, Photoshop, and InDesign⠀ ⠀


Agency experience would be an added advantage. Send Cover Letter, CV and Portfolio to [email protected], explaining why you are the best fit for the role.⠀ ⠀

#Sujimoto #GraphicDesigner #GraphicArtist #Motomatic #Luxury #Hiring #Vacancy #Vacancies #JobsinNigeria #Hire #Job #Lagos #Ikoyi #Nigeria
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun DaSilva: Quitting is not an Option

#BellaNaijaWCW Solape Agagu Hammond is Helping Startups Accelerate their Businesses with Impact Hub Lagos

Being a University Student in the age of Social Media

Omolola Olorunnisola: Parents, Gather Around the Kitchen Table & Let’s Talk About Investment Plans For Your Kids

Here Are the African Books We’re Super Pumped About in 2020!

Advertisement
css.php