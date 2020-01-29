Is Graphic Designing Your Forte? Sujimoto has a Job for You

We are hunting for the BEST Graphic Designer to work with our growing team! Apply ONLY if you can: ⠀ ⠀

Think Creatively to Produce INNOVATIVE Concepts⠀

Contribute Great ideas and design artwork from briefs⠀

Develop Awesome Interactive Designs ⠀

Be Extraordinarily Creative ⠀

Work proficiently with Ai, Photoshop, and InDesign⠀ ⠀

Agency experience would be an added advantage. Send Cover Letter, CV and Portfolio to [email protected], explaining why you are the best fit for the role.⠀ ⠀

#Sujimoto #GraphicDesigner #GraphicArtist #Motomatic #Luxury #Hiring #Vacancy #Vacancies #JobsinNigeria #Hire #Job #Lagos #Ikoyi #Nigeria

