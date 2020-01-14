Style
The BN Style Recap: The Most Amazing Style Stories You Need To Check Out This Week
Hi BellaNaijarians,
Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty and living website!
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story.
Get Your Votes In!
Best Dressed Of The Week, Week Of January 5th: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?
Our Top Beauty Instagrams This Week, January 5th: Who Was Your Fave?
#AnkaraStylesWeLove: Issue 67 | An AsoEbiBella x BN Style Collab
The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Issue 43
Belle: @lillyafe | Dress: @topefnr | Makeup: @marcxpro
The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 14 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab
Alexander-Julian Gibbson & Nok by ALÁRA Fêted James Barnor at the Nubuke Foundation with Naomi Campell, Kenneth Ize, Leomie Anderson and More
Get Ready – Fashion People Will Be Raving About This Mazelle Studio Collection In 3,2,1…
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Tiffany Haddish attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tiffany Haddish Was A Damsel In Pink at The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
10 African Designers To Look Out For In 2020!
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Cynthia Erivo attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo & Lupita Nyong’o Led The Best Dressed Celebrities At The Critics’ Choice Awards 2020
Lillian Afegbai
wearing @2207bytbally
Makeup: @marcxpro
Hair: @stylecavelux
Hair styled: @ivys_place_
Every Look Worth Seeing From The 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards!
Fresh Start! Check Out SatisfashionUG’s New Cover For January 2020
The Wuman Brand, Reign, Margaux Wong And More African Brands Made it Into The Ethical Fashion Initiative’s Accelerator!
Ovie Soko Is Serious Eye Candy On Glam Africa Magazine’s New Cover
Orange Culture’s SS20 Campaign “Speak Up” Is Worthy Of Your Attention
5 Minutes With Royce Samuel , The Celebrity Hair Stylist Who Totally made the #CSPony A Thing
This Woora! Collection Is Everything Fashion Forward BellaStylistas Need and More This #DettyDecember
This Imad Eduso Lookbook Is All the Inspiration You Need for #DettyDecember
Abuja Based Perfumery, Rare Dahlia Unveils New Global Campaign! “I Am Every Woman”
MUST SEE: Every Look From Tokyo James’ A/W20 Show At London Fashion Week (Men’s)
#SheTriedIt: The No Fail Denim Outfit I Wear for Comfortable Yet Chic Winter Style
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Lupita Nyong’o attends The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review)