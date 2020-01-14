Connect with us

The BN Style Recap: The Most Amazing Style Stories You Need To Check Out This Week

Lupita Nyong'o is the Cover Girl for British Vogue's February Issue | WATCH her BTS Shoot

Cardi B arrives Home to a Huge Adidas x Ivy Park Collection from Beyoncé

4 Outfits, 1 Slay Queen! Bonang Matheba was the Host with the Most for Soundcity's MVP Awards Festival

BN Collection to Closet: Zendaya Coleman in Tom Ford

Mazelle Studio's "Irapada" is the Perfect Mix of Traditional Styles & Modern Designs

Hands Down, These Were the Most Stylish Looks At the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Frank Ocean is the New Face of Prada

Toast to An Icon! Alexander-Julian Gibbson & NOK by ALÁRA Hosted Naomi Campell, Kenneth Ize, Leomie Anderson and More

Love Island's Ovie Soko is Glam Africa Magazine Latest Cover Star!

2 hours ago

Hi BellaNaijarians,

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

Get Your Votes In!

@tiwasavage

Best Dressed Of The Week, Week Of January 5th: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?

@dillishmathews

Our Top Beauty Instagrams This Week, January 5th: Who Was Your Fave?

@tosindurotoye

#AnkaraStylesWeLove: Issue 67 | An AsoEbiBella x BN Style Collab

@gabrielakinosho

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Issue 43

Belle@lillyafe | Dress@topefnr | Makeup@marcxpro

The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 14 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab

Alexander-Julian Gibbson & Nok by ALÁRA Fêted James Barnor at the Nubuke Foundation with Naomi Campell, Kenneth Ize, Leomie Anderson and More

Get Ready – Fashion People Will Be Raving About This Mazelle Studio Collection In 3,2,1…

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Tiffany Haddish attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish Was A Damsel In Pink at The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

@thebemagugu

10 African Designers To Look Out For In 2020!

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Cynthia Erivo attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo & Lupita Nyong’o Led The Best Dressed Celebrities At The Critics’ Choice Awards 2020

Lillian Afegbai

wearing @2207bytbally
Makeup: @marcxpro
Hair: @stylecavelux
Hair styled: @ivys_place_

Every Look Worth Seeing From The 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards!

Fresh Start! Check Out SatisfashionUG’s New Cover For January 2020

@dakoreea

The Wuman Brand, Reign, Margaux Wong And More African Brands Made it Into The Ethical Fashion Initiative’s Accelerator!

Ovie Soko Is Serious Eye Candy On Glam Africa Magazine’s New Cover

Orange Culture’s SS20 Campaign “Speak Up” Is Worthy Of Your Attention

5 Minutes With Royce Samuel , The Celebrity Hair Stylist Who Totally made the #CSPony A Thing

This Woora! Collection Is Everything Fashion Forward BellaStylistas Need and More This #DettyDecember

This Imad Eduso Lookbook Is All the Inspiration You Need for #DettyDecember

Abuja Based Perfumery, Rare Dahlia Unveils New Global Campaign! “I Am Every Woman”

MUST SEE: Every Look From Tokyo James’ A/W20 Show At London Fashion Week (Men’s)

@isokenogiemwonyi

#SheTriedIt: The No Fail Denim Outfit I Wear for Comfortable Yet Chic Winter Style

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Lupita Nyong’o attends The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Lupita Nyong’o Won Red Carpet Fashion In This Black Celine Gown

Trust Us, You’ll Fall In Love With Trish O Couture’s Stunning “Grande Entries” Collection

@isokenogiemwonyi

#SheTriedIt: We All Love This On Trend Print; Here’s How to Wear It in Winter

@kefilwe_mabote

The Verdict’s In: Kefilwe Was Stepping On Our Necks ALL 2019 – Here’s The Evidence

Johnson Gold Just Showed Us The Super Stylish Way To Keep Warm This Season

@jackieaina

The Soft Glam Tutorial We Have ALL Been Waiting For, Thanks Jackie Aina!

@lydiadinga

Why Singapore Belongs on Your 2020 Must-Travel List, According to Lydia Dinga

Chukwunonso Ezekwueche: 5 Fashion Rules Every Man Should Abide By

Ini Edo Is A BOMBSHELL Wearing All Black In This Fashion Bomb Daily Feature

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

BellaNaija Style

BellaNaija Style

