Kobe Bryant takes a Bow as Time Magazine Honors him with New Cover

TIME Magazine honors Kobe Bryant with a cover issue featuring the late NBA star in his LA Lakers uniform taking a final bow. The cover features Bryant wearing his famed number 24 Jersey.

The publication announced that it will memorialize the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player with a commemorative cover which will be published on Friday.

The former basketball player had his life tragically cut short at 41 after a helicopter he was riding in with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others crashed on Sunday morning and no one on board survived the crash.

Photo Credit: @michaelmuller7