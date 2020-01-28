Connect with us

Scoop

Kobe Bryant takes a Bow as Time Magazine Honors him with New Cover

BN TV Music Scoop

Justin Bieber’s 10-Part YouTube Docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons" is Here | WATCH

Scoop

LeBron James Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant

BN TV Scoop

Get Ready to Crack your Ribs with Funnybone in this Hilarious Episode of "The Nancy Isime Show" | WATCH

Events Relationships Scoop

Justin and Hailey Bieber can't get enough of Each Other at Premiere of his New Documentary

Music Scoop

Burna Boy is Appreciating Everyone & Coming into this Year with a Bang💥

Music Scoop

Nicki Minaj's Brother Jelani Maraj gets Sentence of 25 Years to Life Imprisonment for Child Rape

Scoop

Angela & Michael from “90 Day Fiancé” are Officially Married!

Music Scoop

Selena Gomez Opens Up on "Emotional Abuse" while Dating Justin Bieber | Listen

Music Scoop

"This is for Burna Boy" Check out the Sweet Moment Angelique Kidjo Dedicated her Grammy to the African Giant 🦍

Scoop

Kobe Bryant takes a Bow as Time Magazine Honors him with New Cover

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

TIME Magazine honors Kobe Bryant with a cover issue featuring the late NBA star in his LA Lakers uniform taking a final bow. The cover features Bryant wearing his famed number 24 Jersey.

The publication announced that it will memorialize the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player with a commemorative cover which will be published on Friday.

The former basketball player had his life tragically cut short at 41 after a helicopter he was riding in with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others crashed on Sunday morning and no one on board survived the crash.

Photo Credit: @michaelmuller7

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here Are the African Books We’re Super Pumped About in 2020!

Elizabeth Agboola: Answering 10 Questions You Probably Have About Brazil

Hephzibah Frances: Lessons Learned From My Weight loss Journey

Google Developer Expert & Tech Enthusiast Femi Taiwo of INITS Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Why Are We Rehabilitating ‘Repented’ Boko Haram Members?

Advertisement
css.php