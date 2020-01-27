The beautiful, Wura, the C.E.O of Glitz Allure Fabrics and her groom, Kolapo took the party to Dubai and trust us, it was lit. Wura was such a beauty in her custom-made dress by Ghanaian designer, Pitis. The outdoor ceremony was in every way beautiful and when it came to the reception, they took the Lagos vibes to the ceremony. They took it a notch higher at the after-party.

For their traditional engagement, it was an absolute Yoruba owambe party. They had so much fun celebrating and vibing with their family and friends. You should check out her five looks for the #KOLD19 wedding here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

BellaNaijaWeddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy and happiness.

Enjoy!

Traditional Engagement

Remember that the fun doesn’t stop here, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Bride: @therealwurafash of @glitz_allure_fabrics

Planner: @bisolatrendybee | @trendybeevents

Fabric: @glitz_allure_fabrics

Luxe: @glitz_allure_fabrics

Asooke: @bimmms24

Makeup: @yglam_

Styling: @thewardrobemanager

Gele: @taiwos_touch

1st Outfit: @deolasagoeofficial

2nd Outfit: @iyshacouture

Photography(Trad): @libraneyephotography

Alaga: @ile_oko_ya

Dress & veil: @pistisgh

Jumpsuit: @marveeofficial

Makeup: @bimpeonakoya

Hairstylist: @patricksbeautyzone

Florist: @blushweddingandevent

Hair: @hikkyshair

Shoes: @aminamuaddi via @hfspersonalshopping

Photography(White): @laahweddings