Weddings
Yours Now and Forever! Wura & Kolapo’s Traditional Engagement in Lagos & White Wedding in Dubai
The beautiful, Wura, the C.E.O of Glitz Allure Fabrics and her groom, Kolapo took the party to Dubai and trust us, it was lit. Wura was such a beauty in her custom-made dress by Ghanaian designer, Pitis. The outdoor ceremony was in every way beautiful and when it came to the reception, they took the Lagos vibes to the ceremony. They took it a notch higher at the after-party.
For their traditional engagement, it was an absolute Yoruba owambe party. They had so much fun celebrating and vibing with their family and friends. You should check out her five looks for the #KOLD19 wedding here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
BellaNaijaWeddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy and happiness.
Enjoy!
Traditional Engagement
