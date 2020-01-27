Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

52 mins ago

 on

The beautiful, Wura, the C.E.O of Glitz Allure Fabrics and her groom, Kolapo took the party to Dubai and trust us, it was lit. Wura was such a beauty in her custom-made dress by Ghanaian designer, Pitis. The outdoor ceremony was in every way beautiful and when it came to the reception, they took the Lagos vibes to the ceremony. They took it a notch higher at the after-party.

For their traditional engagement, it was an absolute Yoruba owambe party. They had so much fun celebrating and vibing with their family and friends. You should check out her five looks for the #KOLD19 wedding here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

BellaNaijaWeddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy and happiness.

Enjoy!

 

 

Traditional Engagement

 

Credits

Bride@therealwurafash of @glitz_allure_fabrics
Planner: @bisolatrendybee | @trendybeevents
Fabric: @glitz_allure_fabrics
Luxe@glitz_allure_fabrics
Asooke@bimmms24
Makeup: @yglam_
Styling@thewardrobemanager
Gele@taiwos_touch
1st Outfit: @deolasagoeofficial
2nd Outfit@iyshacouture
Photography(Trad): @libraneyephotography
Alaga: @ile_oko_ya
Dress & veil: @pistisgh
Jumpsuit: @marveeofficial
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Hairstylist: @patricksbeautyzone
Florist: @blushweddingandevent
Hair: @hikkyshair
Shoes: @aminamuaddi via @hfspersonalshopping
Photography(White): @laahweddings

BellaNaija Weddings

