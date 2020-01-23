Yemi Alade features Hollywood Star Djimon Hounson in Sexy Visual for “Remind You”

Yemi Alade enchants with the sultry R&B track “Remind You“, off her fourth studio album “Woman of Steel“.

Yemi Alade delivers a commanding sexy performance, as she reminds her lover of the numerous reasons why she loves him. The cinematic music visual stars Djimon Hounsou in the male lead and is directed by OVIE.

“Remind You”, is the latest single from the album, which has spawned hits like “Give Dem“, “Vibe“, “Home“, “Lai Lai“, the Rick Ross aided “Oh My Gosh“ and “Shake” with Duncan Mighty.

Watch the video below and enjoy.