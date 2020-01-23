Connect with us

Music

Yemi Alade features Hollywood Star Djimon Hounson in Sexy Visual for "Remind You"

Music Scoop

"If you got a good woman please let her know" - Diddy is Remembering Kim Porter

Music Style

Lizzo is Celebrating her Body & Inspiring Success In the Latest Issue of Rolling Stone Magazine

Music

New Music: OG - Why

Music Scoop

There’ll be a Special Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards & Our Faves will Perform

Music Scoop

Taylor Swift reveals her Mum has a Brain Tumour 💔

Music

Alicia Keys is Back & her Album “ALICIA” is On the Way 💃🏾

BN TV Music

Simi is Back with Part 2 of her Hilarious Question & Answer Vlog | Watch

Events Music

Tiwa Savage Showed up to the "Zanku To The World" Concert in Style

Music Scoop Style

Rihanna is Highlighting Changemakers in her Self-Curated Issue of i-D magazine "Rihannazine"

Music

Yemi Alade features Hollywood Star Djimon Hounson in Sexy Visual for “Remind You”

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Yemi Alade enchants with the sultry R&B track “Remind You“, off her fourth studio album “Woman of Steel“.

Yemi Alade delivers a commanding sexy performance, as she reminds her lover of the numerous reasons why she loves him. The cinematic music visual stars Djimon Hounsou in the male lead and is directed by OVIE.

“Remind You”, is the latest single from the album, which has spawned hits like “Give Dem“, “Vibe“, “Home“, “Lai Lai“, the Rick Ross aided “Oh My Gosh and Shake” with Duncan Mighty.

Watch the video below and enjoy.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

Reuben Abati: Amotekun -The Politics of Protection

Advertisement
css.php