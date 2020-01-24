Promotions
Dollars Anyone? Win Some This Month in the Zenith Bank Dollar Giveaway
You can be one of the 4,000 people to win cashback in US Dollars this month with your Zenith Bank Dollar Mastercard.
All you have to do is simply:
- Pickup a Dollar Debit MasterCard at any Zenith Bank branch.
- Perform a minimum of 5 international transactions (POS and web only)… and that’s it.
- Terms and conditions apply
Lockdown this Zenith Bank Dollar Giveaway.
