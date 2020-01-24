Connect with us

Dollars Anyone? Win Some This Month in the Zenith Bank Dollar Giveaway

"We are pleased to have already disbursed over N10 billion loans to schools in one year"- Chuma Ezirim on FirstEdu by First Bank

Here's N2000 just for You! Participate in the Zenith Bank Naira Giveaway & Win Amazing Cashbacks

Anticipate a Fresh Dose of Naija's Pop Culture as Budweiser brings to You #KingsofFootball

Zenith Bank is Excited to Share its Z-Woman Business Package for Female Entrepreneurs

Jennifer Obayuwana shares How the Polo Group has Succeeded in the Luxury Space through Innovation & Resilience

#MamadorBreakfastSeries: Start Your Day Right with These Delicious Recipes from AskDamz & NELLIES

This Story is Solid Proof that Love starts with Family💕

Africa Magic launches 4 New & Exciting Shows to Spark Up Your Week

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) launches its Water Rescue Unit

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

You can be one of the 4,000 people to win cashback in US Dollars this month with your Zenith Bank Dollar Mastercard.

All you have to do is simply:

  • Pickup a Dollar Debit MasterCard at any Zenith Bank branch.
  • Perform a minimum of 5 international transactions (POS and web only)… and that’s it.
  • Terms and conditions apply

Lockdown this Zenith Bank Dollar Giveaway.

