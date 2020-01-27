16 Strangers, 1 Couple, Here’s All You need to Know about Multichoice’s New Reality TV Show ‘Ultimate Love’

Hey guys, Multichoice is bringing an awesome new reality love show your way titled ‘Ultimate Love‘. Here’s Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Channel Director, Africa Magic, sharing all the details you need to know about Ultimate Love.

What informed the decision to create a brand new reality TV show format?

The reality genre is truly dynamic and can take on several directions, and even though the audience for these shows continue to evolve, a few things remain constant – viewers will always enjoy drama and intrigue, especially when unscripted. More so, viewers love an unpredictable and unscripted love story, told in its truthful entirety for the world to see. This is where Ultimate Love comes in. The show, a novel approach to the reality TV genre here in Nigeria, is brought to viewers by MultiChoice through its Africa Magic channels and promises to change the landscape of African television. Viewers can expect the same quality that they’ve come to know and enjoy with our renowned productions

One cannot help but make comparisons with BBNaija. What differentiates Ultimate Love from BBNaija or any other reality TV show?

Ultimate Love differs primarily from BBNaija because of its premise. This is the very first reality show in Africa where single men and women vie for life-long love. The integration of the outside world is also a strong format differentiator, and we allow the contestants access to the outside world through innovative channels of communication and interaction. Also worthy of mention is the inclusion of cultural nuances and the unique personality who drives the show – ‘Aunty’.

What were the selection criteria for the show’s contestants?

Each contestant was subjected to a most rigorous screening process to ascertain suitability, character, intent and marital status. The motivation for participation is also a critical factor that is gleaned from the intensive audition process, ensuring that those who participate are not only a good fit for the show, but would also provide great content for viewers at home.

Will viewers see everything the contestants do or a few things will be off-camera?

Ultimate Love is a 24-hour reality television show and as such viewers will get to see the contestants in their element. There will however be no cameras in the bathrooms and restrooms. It’s also noteworthy to mention that this show is rated 18.

What prize will the winning couple be rewarded with?

The winning couple will be rewarded with a lavish traditional wedding ceremony and a fully furnished home – if they commit to getting married. We know how much of a big deal marriage ceremonies are in Nigeria. The showcase of our rich culture, food, and entertainment will make the ceremony an event to remember. There will also be a cash prize plus other amazing prizes that will be revealed during the course of the show.

What happens if the winning couple fails to get married within the stipulated time or not at all?

If this happens for whatever reason, the winning couple will forfeit the traditional wedding and the house but will still get the cash prize and other prizes.

What would you say to those who say the show is alien to Nigerian culture?

The concept of love is one that is constant in every culture including Nigeria’s. Love is a universal language that we speak in different ways. Ultimate Love is unique in that it will showcase the very best of Nigeria’s cultural diversity through the selection of contestants, spotlighting of relationships, the tasks and activities they will be involved in. It will also place a spotlight on topical issues such as courtship, tradition (s), cultural values and societal challenges.

Ultimate love premieres Sunday, 9 February on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 28. Available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages and to customers on GOtv Max and JOLLI Packages. For more information, please visit www.africamagic.tv/ultimatelove and follow social media updates on Ultimate Love @ultimateloveng on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #UltimateLoveNg.



—————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

