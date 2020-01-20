Connect with us

Career Events

Discover Major Business Growth Hacks at Zenith Bank's SME Digital Workshop | January 29th & 30th

Career Features Inspired

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Tunji Andrews: Dear Entrepreneur, Relax...Everybody is Faking It

Career Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 Things to Consider When Looking For a New Job

Career Features

Mike Hunder: 6 Things to Help You Make Things Happen this Year

Career Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Passive Income & Financial Independence

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Yanmo Omorogbe of Bamboo is Helping Nigerians Invest in Foreign Stocks with Ease

Career

Are You a Young, Creative Architect with Interior Design Skills? Here's an Opportunity to work in a Luxury Real Estate Firm

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: Can't Shake Off Your Fear of Interviews? This Story Should Help!

Career Features Inspired

Adekunle Hassan of Summitech Computing is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

Discover Major Business Growth Hacks at Zenith Bank’s SME Digital Workshop | January 29th & 30th

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians in the business/SME space, Zenith Bank invites you for its SME Digital Workshop in collaboration with Facebook. Come and learn how to elevate your business by effectively using digital media.

It is a free session for SMEs on how Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and other digital channels can be used to engage potential prospects, market offerings and grow business volumes.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, January 29th and Thursday, January 30th, 2020. Please see more details below:

Venue: Zenith Bank, Oba Akran Branch – 23 Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos
Time: 8:30 am

Venue: Illupeju Branch 2, 201 Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Ilupeju, Lagos
Time: 8:30 am

Venue: Kingsway Road Branch, 2 Aromire Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
Time: 8:30 am

The workshop is open to SMEs with Zenith Bank accounts.

To register attendance, please send an email titled ‘Zenith Bank SME Digital Workshop‘ to [email protected]. The email should contain the following information: Name of the participant, account number and preferred venue of attendance. 
—————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Emeka Nwonu: The Process is Just as Important as the Output

Princess Oroma: Get Your Skin Poppin’ & Glowin’ in 2020

Adedoyin Adebayo: What is Your Idea of Friendship?

Advertisement
css.php