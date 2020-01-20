Discover Major Business Growth Hacks at Zenith Bank’s SME Digital Workshop | January 29th & 30th

Hello BellaNaijarians in the business/SME space, Zenith Bank invites you for its SME Digital Workshop in collaboration with Facebook. Come and learn how to elevate your business by effectively using digital media.

It is a free session for SMEs on how Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and other digital channels can be used to engage potential prospects, market offerings and grow business volumes.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, January 29th and Thursday, January 30th, 2020. Please see more details below:

Venue: Zenith Bank, Oba Akran Branch – 23 Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos

Time: 8:30 am

Venue: Illupeju Branch 2, 201 Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Ilupeju, Lagos

Time: 8:30 am

Venue: Kingsway Road Branch, 2 Aromire Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Time: 8:30 am

The workshop is open to SMEs with Zenith Bank accounts.

To register attendance, please send an email titled ‘Zenith Bank SME Digital Workshop‘ to [email protected]. The email should contain the following information: Name of the participant, account number and preferred venue of attendance.

