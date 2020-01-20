Rachael Okonkwo renews her contract with Dano Milk as its Brand Ambassador

Popular Nollywood Actress, model and Philanthropist, Rachael Okonkwo, who is popularly known as ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’ has just renewed her contract with Dano Milk as its brand ambassador.

The event took place on January 17th, 2020, at the company’s office to mark the continuation of the strategic collaboration between Dano Milk and the Nollywood star.

The Dano Brand is thrilled to renew its contract with the Actress; as the relationship so far, has influenced a great number of Nigerians to choose and embrace the healthy and natural quality of its products.

Dano milk is owned by Arla Foods, a farmer-owned company, committed to providing its customers with natural dairy products, to help promote healthy living and a stronger society in Nigeria.

