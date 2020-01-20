Connect with us

Rachael Okonkwo renews her contract with Dano Milk as its Brand Ambassador

"Parasite" Pulls Off Historic Win at 2020 #SAGAwards | Full List of Winners

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 SAG Awards

Congratulations! #BBNaija's Ike Onyema is the New Brand Ambassador for PTRlifestyle

Nigeria's High Society set to storm Lagos-based Business Man, Yusuf Babalola's Wedding

Okpala Mark alongside 1,044 Nigerians emerge as Winners in DiamondXtra Season 11

PSA: Andrea Iyamah Took Over Z Kitchen Lagos With The Chicest Holiday Party

Domino’s Smallie Pizza is Back All Day, Every Day!

REDTV & United Bank for Africa launch New Series called 'Assistant Madams'

Here's the Style Inspiration you need for Mercy Johnson’s ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ Movie Premiere themed #EpicInGold

Rachael Okonkwo renews her contract with Dano Milk as its Brand Ambassador

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Popular Nollywood Actress, model and Philanthropist, Rachael Okonkwo, who is popularly known as ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’ has just renewed her contract with Dano Milk as its brand ambassador.

The event took place on January 17th, 2020, at the company’s office to mark the continuation of the strategic collaboration between Dano Milk and the Nollywood star. 

The Dano Brand is thrilled to renew its contract with the Actress; as the relationship so far, has influenced a great number of Nigerians to choose and embrace the healthy and natural quality of its products.

Dano milk is owned by Arla Foods, a farmer-owned company, committed to providing its customers with natural dairy products, to help promote healthy living and a stronger society in Nigeria. 

You too can embrace good nutrition by joining the Dano family on their social media handles:

Instagram: @danomilkng

Twitter: @danomilk_ng

Facebook: @danomilkng

