"Parasite" Pulls Off Historic Win at 2020 #SAGAwards | Full List of Winners

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 SAG Awards

Congratulations! #BBNaija's Ike Onyema is the New Brand Ambassador for PTRlifestyle

Nigeria's High Society set to storm Lagos-based Business Man, Yusuf Babalola's Wedding

Okpala Mark alongside 1,044 Nigerians emerge as Winners in DiamondXtra Season 11

PSA: Andrea Iyamah Took Over Z Kitchen Lagos With The Chicest Holiday Party

Domino’s Smallie Pizza is Back All Day, Every Day!

REDTV & United Bank for Africa launch New Series called 'Assistant Madams'

Here's the Style Inspiration you need for Mercy Johnson’s ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ Movie Premiere themed #EpicInGold

Abuja Countdown closed 2019 in Grand Style & We've got the Deets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: This image is a retransmission)
Peter Dinklage accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Game of Thrones’ onstage during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The 26th edition of the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards held on Sunday night, at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, honouring outstanding stars of motion pictures and movie series.

One of the major highlights of the award night was Bong Joon-ho‘s South Korean comedy “Parasite” being the very first foreign language film to bag a SAG award for the category of Outstanding Performance in a Motion Picture.

Brad Pitt won an award for outstanding performance as a male actor in his supporting role in the movie “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” and Jennifer Aniston also bagged an award for outstanding performance as a female actor in the drama series, “The Morning Show“.

Peter Dinklage won the Best Actor award for his role inGame of Throneswhile “Avengers: Endgame” won Outstanding Stunt Ensemble.

See the full list of winners:

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” — WINNER

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” — WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown” — WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — WINNER

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones” — WINNER

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Parasite” — WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avengers: Endgame” — WINNER

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

