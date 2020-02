Davido is a multi-platinum selling artiste! ๐Ÿ˜Ž

The singer was right when he said it’s a good time to be alive: his album,ย “A Good Time,” just went platinum!

And not just that, his song, “Risky,” featuringย Popcaan, also goes double platinum, while “Blow My Mind” withย Chris Brown goes platinum!

Winning, winning, winning. It’s a good time to be Davido.