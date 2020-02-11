Cynthia Erivo’s performance at the Oscars was Breathtaking | WATCH

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Not only was she in the running for the Best Actress in a Leading Role crown, Cynthia Erivo also performed at the Oscars on Sunday.

Now we know she can sing—she’s a Tony winner, after all. But we didn’t know she could sing.

Cynthia literally took our breaths away with her performance of “Stand Up.” Watch:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

