Cynthia Erivo’s performance at the Oscars was Breathtaking | WATCH
Not only was she in the running for the Best Actress in a Leading Role crown, Cynthia Erivo also performed at the Oscars on Sunday.
Now we know she can sing—she’s a Tony winner, after all. But we didn’t know she could sing.
Cynthia literally took our breaths away with her performance of “Stand Up.” Watch:
@CynthiaEriVo lights up the @DolbyTheatre with her #Oscars performance of "Stand Up." pic.twitter.com/EVdFIEQi10
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020