Weddings
Catch Up on All the Fun Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
Let’s take a look at the pre-weddings first.
You’ve Got to See #theKeSolexperience2020 Pre-wedding Shoot
Dorcas & Robert are all Shades of Cute in this Pre-wedding Shoot
Teni & Seyi Found Love while Getting their Masters Degree in Birmingham
We are Gushing Over Ink Eze’s Beautiful #BNBling Moment 💍
Now let’s see the weddings for this week…
Kani & Adewale’s Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi is Serving Major GOALS
Timidi & Jamar’s Outdoor Wedding is Just the Best Way to Start Your Day!
Now some honeymoon spots you’d like to see…
You Should say Yes to a Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Kauai
Take your Vacation to this Dreamy #BNHoneymoonSpot in Austria
Get Ready for a Romantic Time in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Mexico
Beauty looks to love…
This Fulani Bridal Beauty is the Right Serve of Culture for Today
This Nude Bridal Look will Have you Looking Peng all Day!
Hey Brides-to-be, Get Your Slay on with this Igbo Bridal Beauty Look
We won’t let you go, without some wedding inspo…