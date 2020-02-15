Connect with us

Weddings

Catch Up on All the Fun Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

Ink Eze Got the Perfect Valentine's Gift- She's Engaged💍

Sweet Spot Weddings

Yours Till Eternity! See Mobola & Ayo's Sweet Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 323

Weddings

Chioma & Ogbonnaya's Picture-Perfect Pre-wedding Shoot | Atilary Studios

Sweet Spot Weddings

Feel all the Love at Kani & Adewale's Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi 💕

Weddings

We'll be Together Forever! Tolu & Lekan's Beautiful Garden Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Doctors in Love! See Rahina & Suleman's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

You Shouldn't Miss These Beautiful Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

Shadiat & Jesse's Beautiful Pre-Wedding Shoot | Euclase Photography

Weddings

Catch Up on All the Fun Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Let’s take a look at the pre-weddings first.

You’ve Got to See #theKeSolexperience2020 Pre-wedding Shoot

Dorcas & Robert are all Shades of Cute in this Pre-wedding Shoot

Teni & Seyi Found Love while Getting their Masters Degree in Birmingham

We are Gushing Over Ink Eze’s Beautiful #BNBling Moment 💍

Now let’s see the weddings for this week…

Kani & Adewale’s Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi is Serving Major GOALS

Timidi & Jamar’s Outdoor Wedding is Just the Best Way to Start Your Day!

Now some honeymoon spots you’d like to see…

You Should say Yes to a Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Kauai

Take your Vacation to this Dreamy #BNHoneymoonSpot in Austria

Get Ready for a Romantic Time in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Mexico

Beauty looks to love…

This Fulani Bridal Beauty is the Right Serve of Culture for Today

This Nude Bridal Look will Have you Looking Peng all Day!

Hey Brides-to-be, Get Your Slay on with this Igbo Bridal Beauty Look

We won’t let you go, without some wedding inspo…

8 Looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that are Wedding Reception Perfect

11 Morilee Gardner Dresses that will be Perfect for the Curvy Bride

13 Years Down, Forever to Go! Banke & Lanre’s Anniversary Videos has us Smiling

5 Gift Ideas by Celebrations NG you Should Definitely get for Him This Valentine’s Day

Precious & her #AsoEbiBella Ladies were Totally Hyped for her Trad Entrance

Okorewaa & Albert were a Vibe on the Dance Floor at their Trad

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ife Ibitokun: Should I Guarantee that Loan?

Ayo Otubanjo: Here’s Why You’re Having Sudden Hair Loss

Soul Prince: Get Your Valentine’s Day Steamy with This Playlist

Mfonobong Inyang: Valentine: Love Doesn’t Cost a Thing or Does It?

Here’s Why You NEED to Know How To Swim & No… It’s Not Too Late to Learn

Advertisement
css.php