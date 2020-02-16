Connect with us

All Shades of Beautiful! See Dorcas & Robert's Pre-wedding Shoot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Dorcas and her heartthrob, Robert are all shades of cute in these pre-wedding photos captured by the brilliant Atilary Studios and we are here for it. There’s just a way two people that are in love light up a place and honestly, we couldn’t help but feel the love between these two.

They gave us the #AsoEbiBella look and the lovey-dovey shoot in their English wear. You honestly will just love their cute beautiful shoot. Keep scrolling to see their photos and check out more pre-wedding shoots here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Bride: @Miss_zelle
Groom: @robertbagobiri
Photography: @atilary
Dress: @bouderieapparel
Makeup: @ronaldthe7th

BellaNaija Weddings

