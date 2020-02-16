All Shades of Beautiful! See Dorcas & Robert’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Dorcas and her heartthrob, Robert are all shades of cute in these pre-wedding photos captured by the brilliant Atilary Studios and we are here for it. There’s just a way two people that are in love light up a place and honestly, we couldn’t help but feel the love between these two.

They gave us the #AsoEbiBella look and the lovey-dovey shoot in their English wear. You honestly will just love their cute beautiful shoot. Keep scrolling to see their photos and check out more pre-wedding shoots here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

The fun doesn’t stop here, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Bride: @Miss_zelle

Groom: @robertbagobiri

Photography: @atilary

Dress: @bouderieapparel

Makeup: @ronaldthe7th