After taking a hiatus from the music scene, Charly Boy is back with a new track titled “God of Men (Fake Pastors)” featuring Falz.

The visuals for “God Of Men (Fake Pastors)” features Nollywood veteran, Segun Arinze, the track produced by Acesoundz and video directed by Unlimited L.A.

Listen to the track below.

Download.

Watch the video below.