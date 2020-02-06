Connect with us

"Best years of my life!!!" – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Cynthia are still Going Strong after Four Years

Media personality and Nigeria’s slay king Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is celebrating four blissful years of marriage with his lovely wife, Cynthia.

The couple who never passes on a chance to “pepper” us on social media with cute photos have once again achieved the same by sharing photos from their white wedding, accompanied with sweet words.

Taking to his IG page, Ebuka kept things nice and short with the words: “4 years 🖤 Best years of my life!!!” while his wife took her words from the lyrics of Style Plus’s hit single “Four Years”. She wrote:

Four years don waka
We still dey carry go
Nobody waka, nobody go solo
Baba God o our case e oo, na your grace o…😆😆 Happy anniversary boo . Love you loads . ❤️❤️

Photo Credit: @justcynthia_o

