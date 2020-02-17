Connect with us

Promotions

Here's a Chance to win BIG this Valentine Season in the #myindomiemylove Promo

Promotions

5 Couples had the Best Valentine's Day Treat Courtesy Infinix Mobility & Swarovski Jewel Shop 💃🏽

Promotions

Treat yourself to a Special Discount from Herbal Pro’s ‘EZ Slim’ this Season

Promotions

There's More to Know about Zori Makama, the Brilliant Creator Behind the 'Zori Makama' Fashion Brand | Read

Promotions

The Wait is Over! We present to you the Campus Winners of the Tecno Spark 4 Talent Hunt 2020

Promotions

#JoinThePact: This Valentine, Love Right & Pledge to Stay Alive - Never Drink + Drive

Promotions

It’s the Club Quilox Valentine weekend " Red Night party & Valentine's special with Omashola

Promotions

Out of 4 Contestants, 1 Couple wins an All-Expense Paid Wedding Reception in the TECNO Blue Valentine Campaign

Promotions

Access Bank shows Love to its Customers this Valentine with the #ItsaLoveThing4.0 Campaign

Promotions

Greenwood House School hits a 25-Year Milestone & It was celebrated in Grand Style

Promotions

Here’s a Chance to win BIG this Valentine Season in the #myindomiemylove Promo

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 mins ago

 on

 


If you love a romantic love story then you’re in for an interesting one.

Love, they say is a beautiful thing. but is it? with society having a larger say in determining who, how, where and what to love. Making people make choices based on societal standards and in the end, true love, unfortunately, doesn’t prevail.

However, interestingly this valentine season, a very unlikely couple professed their love and decided that irrespective of what society thinks of their union they are going to tie their nuptial knot on valentine’s day #OG2020.

Of course, since the announcement of their wedding, unsurprisingly, there was a heated argument on social media as people expressed their opinions expressing mixed reactions to the news.




Some called it true love, others called it a weird combo, and so the battle continued as more people patiently waited for the wedding day….

Surprisingly, on valentine’s day, the expected wedding day, Indomie joined the unlikely couple in delicious matrimony.

Subtly reinstating that “true love should prevail” with Indomie, every ingredient you choose to make your indomie with, no matter how unlikely it seems to the society, is a perfect combo!! and officially announcing this valentine season as #MyIndomieMyLove season.

View this post on Instagram

This Valentine, we are taking a delicious stand for love, no matter how unpopular or unlikely… because every love story deserves a happy ending; especially when the love story is between two Indomie ingredients you love😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰. So celebrate the spirit of love by bringing your fav Indomie Ingredient together & you could win big! Over 1 million to be won💥😱😱😱🔥 To win: -Prepare an Indomie recipe with the ingredients you love, -List the ingredients used in your caption & post using #myindomiemylove -Get as many comments as possible on your lovely recipe & you can be one of our lucky #myindomiemylove winners. P.S – winners would emerge daily for the next 2 weeks💃🏽🕺🏾. #Happyvalentine #Myindomiemylove #Valentine #OG2020 #IndomieValentine #valentinesday2020

A post shared by Indomie (@indomie_nigeria) on

With #myindomiemylove, people are encouraged to prepare their favorite indomie recipe with two ingredients they love and they can stand a chance to win BIG as there is over 1 million naira to be won this Valentine season.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: I Can’t Get Enough of Desserts

Ife Ibitokun: Should I Guarantee that Loan?

Ayo Otubanjo: Here’s Why You’re Having Sudden Hair Loss

Soul Prince: Get Your Valentine’s Day Steamy with This Playlist

Mfonobong Inyang: Valentine: Love Doesn’t Cost a Thing or Does It?

Advertisement
css.php