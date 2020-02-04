Julie Jules hosts Fashion Enthusiasts to a Colorful Launch of its Luxury Bag in Lagos

Fashion buffs with an eye for luxury handbags got an eye-full at the colourful launch of Julie Jules handbag which held last weekend at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The colourful event was hosted by Dubai-based entrepreneur and Creative Director, Julie Jules who ensured that guests were comfortable and saturated with the Julie Jules luxury bag brand experience.

Julie Jules brand is named after its visionary founder who wowed the audience with the inspirational brand story behind the product. The product which rolls out a limited edition with a variety of 16 beautiful colours in two different sizes of medium and large.

According to Julie, the core unique attribute of the bag line is it’s wood clasp opening made of the finest Beech Wood refined from 21 procedures. She captures the intricacies of the production, “The wood is a beechwood, it’s strong and it’s mouldable. It can withstand any weather and the leather is eco-leather. It is soft when you touch it, it also comes in different colours. The wood goes through twenty-one stages before you actually decorate a bag. It can be coloured in any colour you want.”

Explaining further, she said, “Julie Jules is handmade and it’s organic. It just looks good on its own. It’s done with beech wood. I love wood and I thought of incorporating in bags. This bag is for every woman that likes good quality and wants to feel good about herself. Not every woman can spend $5,000 or $10,000 on a bag. We have seen designer bags that are ugly while so unbranded bags look so nice and cute. Julies Jules is for every woman that can afford quality, every woman out there really want to look good“.

The hi-society event saw a quality audience which includes celebrities and business executives, such as actress Cynthia Shalom, Advertising guru, Lanre Oyegbola, Business Exec, Olu Adegoke, serial entrepreneur, Olumide Mabawnku, Media and communication expert, Tunde Praise and many more.

