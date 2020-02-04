Surprise your Loved Ones this Season with a Free Hair Care Voucher Courtesy Vinci Hair Clinic

Connect with us

Does your loved one suffer from Hair Loss? Bald Spots or Patches? A Receding Hairline? Or Lost Edges?

This February, show them some love by giving him or her a Free Hair Loss Voucher courtesy of Vinci Hair Clinic. The voucher covers a FREE HAIR LOSS CONSULTATION plus 25% discounts on hair restoration procedures carried out in the month of February.

All you have to do is Call/Whatsapp 08178347454, 09071681615 or send an email to get your voucher. And if you need it, why don’t you pick one up for yourself as well!

We look forward to welcoming you to our friendly and professional clinics in Ikoyi, Lagos and Wuse 2, Abuja.

Vinci Hair Clinic is the world’s leading specialist hair restoration company with 29 clinics in 13 countries, covering 6 continents and it is the first and only hair restoration company in Nigeria. Vinci provides personalized hair restoration solutions for both male and female hair loss.

