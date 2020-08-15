Vinci Hair Clinic set to host Africa’s First Hair Loss Conference Themed ‘Hair Restored-Confidence Secured’ | August 22

Nigeria’s leading hair restoration clinic, Vinci Hair Clinic is set to host Africa’s first hair loss conference themed ‘Hair Restored, Confidence Secured’ on Saturday, August 22 from 11 am to 12:30 pm GMT +1.

The first-of-its-kind global hair loss conference will hold virtually in celebration of National Hair Loss Awareness Month held globally every year in August.

Individuals suffering from hair loss and unsure of what to do are encouraged to register for the FREE conference for an opportunity to hear from experts including West Africa’s only hair transplant surgeon, hear from other individuals who suffered hair loss and the solutions they found, get 20% off hair loss treatments, ask questions, win freebies and book free consultations.

Hair loss has a cure and attendees will experience first-hand world-class medical expertise available locally.

Conference speakers include;

Ayo Otubanjo– CEO Vinci Hair Clinic- Nigeria & Ghana

Dr Salvar Bjornsson– Global Head, Vinci Hair Clinic

Dr Tunde Adeife– Hair Transplant Surgeon, Vinci Hair Clinic

Sabina Zel– Senior MSP Technician, Vinci UK

Kemi Lewis– Natural Hair Stylist & Founder, KLS Naturals

Matthew Ola– President, Ghana Association of Barbering Salon Owners (GABBSO)

Date: Saturday, Aug 22nd, 2020

Time: 11:00am GMT +1

Venue: Zoom (Link will be shared after registration)

The conference is FREE.

To attend, register https://bit.ly/HLAM2020

Vinci Hair Clinic is a global hair restoration brand, comprising 40 clinics in 14 countries across 6 continents worldwide, with extensive experience in restoring hair loss. In Africa 3 of these clinics are in Lagos, Abuja, and Accra. Treatment options range from medication to surgical and non-surgical procedures in the treatment and restoration of hair. The clinics remain at the forefront in Africa offering unique hair restoration solutions such as Hair Transplants, Micro Scalp Pigmentation, and other procedures.

