Connect with us

Promotions

Vinci Hair Clinic set to host Africa’s First Hair Loss Conference Themed ‘Hair Restored-Confidence Secured’ | August 22

Promotions

Save Money! Make your Own Sanitizers and Keep Your Family Healthy Using Aviair PureSense

Promotions

The Exquisite LeonardoBySujimoto's Apartment adds Another Touch to Luxury with its High End Interactive Lobby Feature

Promotions

Get Ready for a Fun Filled Weekend as DStv Premium brings the Most Exciting & Exclusive Shows to your TV Screens

Career Promotions

Looking to Learn More & Prepare for the Future of Work? Philip Consulting is Introducing the pcl. Micro Courses Bite-sized Learning for the Busy Individual

Promotions

Introducing Guinness Nigeria's Sleek Smooth Tribe in Grand Style 🎉

Promotions

TECNO is Rooting for Nigerian Youth All Day, Every Day

Promotions

LeonardoBySujimoto presents the First Residential Apartment in Africa to House the Exclusive Zaha Hadid Sanitary Ware 

Career Promotions

SME100Africa is Excited to Unveil a New Book “21 Questions on Entrepreneurship” written by Charles Odii | August 12

Promotions

Get Ready to Enjoy the Taste of Premium Vodka with Uti Nwachukwu & Linda Osifo at the Official Launch of Russian Standard Vodka (RSV)

Promotions

Vinci Hair Clinic set to host Africa’s First Hair Loss Conference Themed ‘Hair Restored-Confidence Secured’ | August 22

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s leading hair restoration clinic, Vinci Hair Clinic is set to host Africa’s first hair loss conference themed ‘Hair Restored, Confidence Secured’ on Saturday, August 22 from 11 am to 12:30 pm GMT +1.

The first-of-its-kind global hair loss conference will hold virtually in celebration of National Hair Loss Awareness Month held globally every year in August.

Individuals suffering from hair loss and unsure of what to do are encouraged to register for the FREE conference for an opportunity to hear from experts including West Africa’s only hair transplant surgeon, hear from other individuals who suffered hair loss and the solutions they found, get 20% off hair loss treatments, ask questions, win freebies and book free consultations.

Hair loss has a cure and attendees will experience first-hand world-class medical expertise available locally. 

Conference speakers include;

Ayo Otubanjo– CEO Vinci Hair Clinic- Nigeria & Ghana

Dr Salvar Bjornsson– Global Head, Vinci Hair Clinic

Dr Tunde Adeife– Hair Transplant Surgeon, Vinci Hair Clinic

Sabina Zel– Senior MSP Technician, Vinci UK

Kemi Lewis– Natural Hair Stylist & Founder, KLS Naturals

Matthew Ola– President, Ghana Association of Barbering Salon Owners (GABBSO)

Date: Saturday, Aug 22nd, 2020
Time: 11:00am GMT +1
Venue: Zoom (Link will be shared after registration)

The conference is FREE.

To attend, register https://bit.ly/HLAM2020 

Vinci Hair Clinic is a global hair restoration brand, comprising 40 clinics in 14 countries across 6 continents worldwide, with extensive experience in restoring hair loss. In Africa 3 of these clinics are in Lagos, Abuja, and Accra. Treatment options range from medication to surgical and non-surgical procedures in the treatment and restoration of hair. The clinics remain at the forefront in Africa offering unique hair restoration solutions such as Hair Transplants, Micro Scalp Pigmentation, and other procedures.

Follow Vinci Hair Clinic on Social Media;

Instagram: @vincihairnigeria 

Twitter: @vincihairng 

Facebook: Vinci Hair Clinic Nigeria

LinkedIn: Vinci Hair Clinic Nigeria

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content.

      

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

‘Damola Olofinlua: Trying to Sell Something? Read This!

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Advertisement
css.php