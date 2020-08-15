Get Ready for a Fun Filled Weekend as DStv Premium brings the Most Exciting & Exclusive Shows to your TV Screens

DStv Premium has got all the entertainment, fun, and thrills and this weekend is no different. So get ready, take a seat in front of your TV, and get entertained to the maximum.

Here are a few of what you can expect:

This Saturday movie feature is Always and Forever. When a woman’s childhood friends begin to die under mysterious circumstances, she becomes convinced their deaths are tied to dark secrets from her past. Find out what secrets have been buried for so long this Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 9:00 pm on M-Net channel 101.

Wrestler-turned-actor- John Cena stars in this funny family comedy, Playing With Fire. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting.

As their lives, jobs, and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children, much like fires, are wild and unpredictable. Don’t miss this hilarious movie this Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 9:00 PM on M-Net channel 101.

This weekend, sports lovers are in for a treat and it’s not just football.

The Austrian Moto Grand Prix will set your racing heart in motion. The Austrian motorcycle Grand Prix is a motorcycling event that was part of the Grand Prix motorcycle racing season from 1971 to 1997. This year, the Austrian Moto Grand Prix will be airing live from The Red Bull Ring – Spielberg, Austria, and will air this Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 12 Noon on Super Sport 5 channel 225.

Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix is another treat this weekend. After back-to-back races at Silverstone, Formula 1 heads to mainland Europe for the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Will Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton continue their dominance? Don’t miss this exciting sport this Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 3:00 pm on Super Sport 2 channel 223.

Catch UFC 252 from the company’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, with the event headlined by a match for the heavyweight championship between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Showing on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 03:00 pm on SuperSport 11 channel 231.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.