The Exquisite LeonardoBySujimoto’s Apartment adds Another Touch to Luxury with its High End Interactive Lobby Feature

Just like the Dorchester Hotel in London, the Address in Downtown Dubai and the Baccarat in Manhattan New York; the LeonardoBySujimoto’s Interactive Lobby presents an immersive experience of luxury, opulence, and class. Every corner offers something new, breathtaking, and luxurious for residents and visitors.  

The twin void floor will be gracefully cladded in a mixture of mirrors, marble, and leather. Furnished with a dedicated coffee bar, incredible Bentley & Armani furniture sets, immaculate lighting, and Concierge to assist residents proactively. The Leonardo interactive lobby will unveil an elaborately detailed height of luxury and splendor.

Located in Banana Island, the LeonardoBySujimoto – a waterfront project which boasts of one of the best private boat clubs in the area, is now selling from $150,000 (30% initial deposit) and will feature ultra-modern amenities such as a Crèche, Mini-mart, Mini clinic, Private Salon, IMAX Cinema, Jetty, Infinity pool, Full Home Automation, Indoor Virtual Golf, Tennis Court, Squash Court amongst other cutting edge amenities crafted to provide an exclusive luxury lifestyle for residents. 

In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices range from $935,000 to $3.5millon which is about N420million to N1.5 Billion, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto with its exceptional features and facilities is selling for $850,000.00 for Now! By the time we launch in October, the 4 Bedroom you are buying today for $850,000.00 will be sold at $1.2million, giving you an instant 50% ROI!  

For further inquiries, call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or 0905 942 9154.

