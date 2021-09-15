Here’s your Exclusive Look into Beatrice Ogunmola’s culture-themed Premiere for the Love Castle Movie

After an incubatory period spanning over a decade of hard work, from putting pen to script to the final edit and every step in the production process, LOVE CASTLE was premiered to movie lovers on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Love Castle is the story of Adetutu who had to leave her husband and daughter in Houston Texas, USA to become a Regent in Nigeria after the sudden death of her father, the King. Love Castle is a story of Culture, interwoven with disability and a long-held tradition of silence surrounding taboos.

The writer, Beatrice Funke Ogunmola, said she wrote Love Castle to introduce the Nigerian culture to the USA and to alleviate the stigmatization surrounding people with disabilities.

The premiere was pomp with a display of culture and royalty. The traditional palm-wine bar, gangan drummers, food and drinks of all sorts were some of the highlights of the event.

The event was attended by notable personalities, celebrities, media houses, sponsors, families, friends and well-wishers. Kehinde Bankole, Lateef Adedimeji, Leonel Orji, Beatrice Funke Ogunmola, Cynthia Shalom, and RejoiceRegme were some of the cast members present. Segun Arinze, Adunni Ade, Bose Alao, Yewande Famakin, Omotunde Adebowale – event host, among others, were also present.

Some of the guests who graced the occasion gave their opinion of the movie. Some said they couldn’t get over the display of regal Costumes and props in the movie. Others praised the actors for interpreting their various roles creditably well, commended the producer, Beatrice Funke Ogunmola, BFO, for a project excellently executed, and urged the public to go see the movie in cinemas across the country from September 10, 2021.

It was a beautiful event, you can tell with the pictures.

