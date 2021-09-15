Connect with us

It was a Pink Affair as Lush Hair created exciting Activities for the 2021 MBGN Contestants

31 mins ago

Counting down towards the 33rd edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant coming up on  Saturday, September 18, 2021, Lush Hair, the proudly Nigerian premium synthetic hair extension brand, and the official hair sponsor of the project visited the residence where the 37 contestants are camping and created a mind-blowing experience which will linger for a time.

The atmosphere at the hall was quickly transformed into a bright fuchsia pink affair, beautified with images of the brand Ambassadors beautifully rocking the products at every corner of the area. The contestants too were all looking Pink bright in branded shirts.

As the usual practice of creating an exciting and fun atmosphere at every event, Lush Hair engaged the beautiful ladies representing all 36 states including FCT, treating them to series of fun games and captivating activities.

The 37 contestants were divided into 6 teams each namely, Team NiniFro, Team Sasha, Team wow, Team Nora, Team Kinky and Team Roni who competed in the LUSHHairCre8challenge to win the grand prize.

There were 2 major activity segments, the first saw the 6 ladies in each team pick a model amongst themselves to design a creative hairstyle on her using the product named after the team. It was surely a treat for everyone present to see the ladies show off their beauty/creative side while having non-stop fun at it.

 

This was quickly followed by brain tasking quiz activity and charades game amongst the 6 teams. Team Wow came tops in the LUSHHairCre8challenge which awarded every member of the team a jumbo Lush Box along with cash prizes. Team NiniFro came 2nd position and won goody boxes for every member and cash prizes as well same as Team Nora which came 3rd position.

On the second segment, members of Team Nora won for themselves additional jumbo boxes and cash prizes.
The president of the Silverbird group;  Guy Bruce alongside the Chairman, Planning Committee, MBGN 2021, Professor Steve Azaiki were briefly present to encourage the ladies and to show appreciation to the official Hair sponsor of MBGN 2012- Lush Hair.


It will be recalled that the sponsorship M.O.U signing took place at the brand’s office in Surulere in the presence of management of both parties in April 2021. And Lush hair has been a major sponsor since 2019.

Lush Hair is a proudly Nigerian quality hair extension brand specially designed to meet the beauty and style needs of every African woman. It offers a wide range of unique products, distinct styles and colours which promise to further enhance the beauty needs of the contestants.

—————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

