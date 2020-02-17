The Dakolos are the Perfect Cover Stars for Media Room Hub‘s February Issue

Timi and Busola Dakolo are the February cover stars for Media Room Hub magazine. The celebrity couple share their journey of happiness, challenges, friendship, love and fulfillment.

In the interview, the parents of three also spoke on Busola’s rape allegation against Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), why it took her a while to open up, and their views on the court ruling.

Watch their interview: