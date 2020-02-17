Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

The Dakolos are the Perfect Cover Stars for Media Room Hub‘s February Issue

BN TV

DJ Big N & DJ Obi are speaking out Against the Treatment of DJs on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

BN TV

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun wants to Share how it Feels to be Pregnant | Watch the Trailer for her New Vlog

BN TV

Khafi Kareem is Conquering her Fears & Hitting the Road in her first Driving Lesson | Watch

BN TV Comedy

It's a Whole New Season of Pranks for Bovi & Friends in the "Back to School" Series | Watch the First Episode

BN TV

Adanna & David are Discussing the very Controversial Topic of "In-laws" in their Latest Vlog | Watch

BN TV

This Sweet Video of Kraks TV's Femi Bakre & his Wife Mariam will make You Laugh

BN TV News

You Should Watch this CNN Analysis on Trump's Visa Ban on Nigeria

BN TV

Nnamdi Asomugha is Sharing his Growing Passion for Acting with "CBS this Morning" | WATCH

BN TV

Mercy Aigbe has some Pretty Interesting Advice for Single Ladies & Married Women | WATCH her Vlog

BN TV

The Dakolos are the Perfect Cover Stars for Media Room Hub‘s February Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Timi and Busola Dakolo are the February cover stars for Media Room Hub magazine. The celebrity couple share their journey of happiness, challenges, friendship, love and fulfillment.

In the interview, the parents of three also spoke on Busola’s rape allegation against Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), why it took her a while to open up, and their views on the court ruling.

Watch their interview:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Emma Uchendu: 3 Tips To Help Small Business Owners Get Paid Faster

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Google Developer Expert Timothy Olaleke is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Stand To End Rape: Who Will Protect the Children?

RiRi Okoye: I Can’t Get Enough of Desserts

Advertisement
css.php