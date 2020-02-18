Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

Miss Germany Pageant is Changing the Rules & Game of Pageantry 👏🏿

Beauty BN TV

Ronke Raji is Your Plug for that Last-Minute Valentine's Date Makeover💄| WATCH

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Naya is all the 'Money Green' Inspo You need Right Now!

Beauty

QSkin: This Beauty Blogger's In-Flight Skincare Routine Is Super Achievable

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Genevieve Nnaji , Lungile Thabethe, Beverly Naya And More

Beauty Style

BellaNaija Beauty’s Best Instagrams of the Week: Duckie Thot, Nyane Lebajoa, Ronke Raji and More

Beauty Events Music Style

Beyoncé looked absolutely Ravishing in Valdrin Sahiti at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Beauty

Diarrha N'Diaye Tells Byrdie Exactly Why She's Building Her New Beauty Business Ami Colé

Beauty

Bregha's Latest Makeup Video Is Here, and It's All About Transformation

Beauty

Here's A Super Simple Skincare Routine, As Recommended by QSkin

Beauty

Miss Germany Pageant is Changing the Rules & Game of Pageantry 👏🏿

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Miss Germany pageant organizers did not only change the rules of their pageantry, but also the standard of beauty for the average German woman with this year’s contest.

Leonie von Hase became the 2020 Miss Germany on Saturday night after the Namibian-born online entrepreneur scooped the big prize ahead of thirteen other finalists. At 35, von Hase was the oldest participant in this year’s final, which for this year adopted the motto “Empowering Authentic Women.”

“Women have not been interested in striving for a conventional standard of beauty for a long time now,” von Hase said on the Miss Germany website. “My perception of a ‘beautiful’ woman is the strength, character and authenticity she radiates.”

For the first time, the 2020 Miss Germany contest allowed married women, mothers and pregnant women to participate and did not include a bikini contest. This year’s contest also saw the age limit raised by 10 years to include women up to 39 years old. Participants must be at least 18 years old to take part.

The event took place at the Europa Park Arena near Freiburg in southern Germany for the 18th consecutive year and von Hase won over the six-woman-strong jury after also winning the state of Schleswig-Holstein nomination at the end of last year.

Photo Credit: @missgermany

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. [email protected]

    February 18, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    This is raising the bar, and rightly so, because a woman is much more than only her looks, her strength, grit, social capital, drive, character and much more are what she embodies, making her whole

    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

BN Prose: Tkum by Grace Ogor

Martha Martins: Dismantling the Culture of Shame

Emma Uchendu: 3 Tips To Help Small Business Owners Get Paid Faster

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Advertisement
css.php