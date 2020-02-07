Music
New Music + Video: Sauti Sol — Suzanna
Universal Music Group’s newest addition Sauti Sol, have officially dropped their first release for the year, titled “Suzanna.”
“Suzanna” tackles the controversial phenomenon of sponsors/blessers. With their clever irreverent lyrics and sharp wit they poke fun at a woman who is a beneficiary of the champagne life as sponsored by an older man.
The accompanying video is directed by Leke Alabi-Isama and was shot in Nigeria, in a 70s disco setting.
