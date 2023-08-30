Ruger unveils Tracklist for Upcoming Album “Ru The World”

Connect with us

Music

Published

7 mins ago

 on


Jonzing World singer and songwriter Ruger has shared the official tracklist for his upcoming album “Ru The World.”

The album will feature British rapper Stefflon Don, Kenyan Afropop band Sauti Sol, Jamaican dancehall DJ Govanna, Jamaican singer Projexx, and music group Jugglerz.

The seventeen tracks include the singer’s previously released hits like “Kristy“, “Asiwaju“, “Red Flags“, “Bun Bun” featuring Jugglerz, and “Jonzing Boy“. “Ru the World” is set to be released on September 1, 2023.

See post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RTW 🌍 (@rugerofficial)

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

