Listen: Timaya Returns with Catchy New Single “Tomato”

Timaya is back with a captivating new single titled “Tomato,” produced by OrBeat and released through Dem Mama Records. Known for his storytelling and musical skill, Timaya’s latest track is a masterpiece that’s making waves.

“Tomato” is irresistibly catchy, inviting everyone to dance and let loose. Timaya’s energy and charisma shine through, and the blend of infectious beats and melodies creates an enjoyable experience from the start. He skillfully combines African rhythms with modern elements for a harmonious and nostalgic yet contemporary sound.

With almost two decades in the industry, Timaya is a key figure in Nigerian and African music. He boasts over 6.1 million social media followers, thanks to consistent hits from his debut album “True Story” in 2007 to recent tracks like “Cold Outside” with +36 million Spotify plays.

