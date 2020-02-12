New Music: Nikki Laoye & Florocka – Mo Wa Dupe

Out today is a new collaboration single, “Mo Wa Dupe” by Nikki Laoye and Florocka.

Finally completed after 7 years, the two artists are ready to share this special song, one dear to their hearts as they lift up their voices in thanksgiving to the one who has kept them all through these years.

Produced by Florocka, “Mo Wa Dupe” is an upbeat song of praise and thanksgiving to God, the first single from their upcoming collaboration EP, which would be released this year. The song is an eclectic expression of gratitude, immersed in the phenomenal music production, breathtaking vocal delivery and signature harmonies the two artists are renowned for.

In their words, they simply say: “The Lover of Our Souls has been so good to us. We have nothing but a song and hearts full of Thanksgiving in this season of Love, to the One who first loved us.”

Listen to the track below.

Download