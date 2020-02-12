Connect with us

Music

New Music: Nikki Laoye & Florocka - Mo Wa Dupe

Music

Ceeza Milli presents "Shayo" feat. Wizkid | Stream on BN

Music

New Video: Patoranking - I'm In Love

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Watch Davido Battle (And Win) Nick Cannon on "Wild N' Out"

Music

New Music: Korede Bello - Sun Momi (Only You)

Music

New Music + Video: 9ice - Aye Po Gan

Music

New Music + Video: Terry G feat. Prettyboydo - Inspiration

BN TV Movies & TV Music

You NEED to See Davido's Performance on "Wild N' Out"

Music

Starring #BBNaija's Mercy Eke, Rudeboy Premieres Visuals for "Take It"

Music News

Legendary South African Musician Joseph Shabalala Dies at 78

Music

New Music: Nikki Laoye & Florocka – Mo Wa Dupe

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Out today is a new collaboration single, “Mo Wa Dupe” by Nikki Laoye and Florocka.

Finally completed after 7 years, the two artists are ready to share this special song, one dear to their hearts as they lift up their voices in thanksgiving to the one who has kept them all through these years.

Produced by Florocka, “Mo Wa Dupe” is an upbeat song of praise and thanksgiving to God, the first single from their upcoming collaboration EP, which would be released this year. The song is an eclectic expression of gratitude, immersed in the phenomenal music production, breathtaking vocal delivery and signature harmonies the two artists are renowned for.

In their words, they simply say: “The Lover of Our Souls has been so good to us. We have nothing but a song and hearts full of Thanksgiving in this season of Love, to the One who first loved us.”

Listen to the track below.

Download

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwatoyin Oshinowo of Fieldinsight is the Sickle Cell Warrior Helping Businesses Solve their Logistics Problems

Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
css.php